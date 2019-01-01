My Queue

maternity leave

Paid Parental Leave: Doing Well by Doing Good

What employers need to know about a benefit that helps pay for itself.
Lisen Stromberg | 7 min read
4 Areas That Need to Change for Women to Achieve Equality in Business

We need to remove the cultural expectations and policies that hold women back.
Beth Monaghan | 4 min read
Calling All Expectant Entrepreneur Moms: Here's a New Way to Pay for Your Maternity Leave

Have you considered crowdfunding your childbirth leave? And why aren't more companies offering paid leave in the first place?
Sara Margulis | 5 min read
Mapping Out Maternity Leave: A Guide for Expecting Mothers in the Workplace

Four to six months prior to maternity leave, expecting mothers should consider doing the following to avoid anxiety and ultimately feel prepared.
Maureen Hoersten | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Get to Take Maternity Leave, Too.

Time spent preparing to be away from the office -- including learning to delegate -- changed one new mom's perspective on everything business.
Corri McFadden | 4 min read

How to Calculate the Right Parental Leave Policy
Do this right, and you'll have employees who are happy, loyal and productive.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Did Mark Zuckerberg Really Take 'Paternity Leave?'
Facebook's founder is back at work after a high-profile respite. It's worth asking if he ever truly left.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Support Nationalized Parental Leave
The U.S. is the only industrialized nation in the world that does not provide working moms (or dads) with support during the vital first few months of a newborn's life. It's time for change.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Why Generous Paid Time Off Policies Pay Off for Employers
It's time to expand paid leave and broader vacation policies. The reason may surprise you.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance
Though she has spoken extensively about gender bias in the workplace, Wojcicki is hoping to dial back the rhetoric in certain venues.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Facebook Expands Parental Leave Ahead of the Birth of Mark Zuckerberg's Baby
The social juggernaut joins a growing list of global tech giants sweetening perks for parents.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Netflix Perk That Could Change Everything: Weekly News
Plus: A beloved, hitchhiking robot learns you really can't trust humans.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave
The eccentric business magnate is raising the bar on employee benefits.
Katrina Bishop | 3 min read
Johnson & Johnson Just Gave New Parents Seven More Weeks of Paid Leave
The new employee policy applies to all new parents -- maternal, paternal, same-sex and adoptive.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Physical and Emotional Truths of Entrepreneurship
What do you want to feel like in 2015? Learn where to draw your line.
Kelsey Ramsden | 4 min read