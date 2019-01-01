My Queue

McAfee

Intel Spins Off McAfee to Private Equity Firm
Intel

Intel Spins Off McAfee to Private Equity Firm

Intel's goal in acquiring McAfee was to sell security software for more than just PCs.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Named CEO of Investment Firm

Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Named CEO of Investment Firm

MGT Capital said on Monday it would change its name to John McAfee Global Technologies Inc. and that it would buy some assets of McAfee's anti-spy software company.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple Unveils Major Upgrades: Weekly News

Apple Unveils Major Upgrades: Weekly News

Also this week: A global drug investigation brings questions about digital privacy to the forefront.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
McAfee Prediction Report Forecasts Rise in Mobile Attacks

McAfee Prediction Report Forecasts Rise in Mobile Attacks

With fewer adept security teams, small businesses are becoming more attractive targets for cybercriminals.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read