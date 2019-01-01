My Queue

Apple Pay Opponent MCX Suffers Hack Attack
Email addresses from pilot participants were stolen, the company said, though the forthcoming mobile app -- which lets users purchase goods by scanning a QR code -- was not affected.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read