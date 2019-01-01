My Queue

Meals

5 Legal Tax Deductions Small Business Can Maximize
Tax Deductions

5 Legal Tax Deductions Small Business Can Maximize

Entrepreneurs can increase cash flow by using these tax incentives.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service

Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service

The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
While Competitors Close or Contract, Meal-Delivery Service Freshly Expands Reach to 28 States

While Competitors Close or Contract, Meal-Delivery Service Freshly Expands Reach to 28 States

Freshly sets itself apart with chef-designed, pre-made healthy meals and no extra fees.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Minding Your Manners When Dining Abroad

Minding Your Manners When Dining Abroad

You don't mean to be rude anywhere but, when doing business internationally, you need to understand that what's polite in one society might shock you host in another.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
7 Reasons Not to Let Work Eat Into Your Lunch Break

7 Reasons Not to Let Work Eat Into Your Lunch Break

You should use this precious midday time to nap, run errands, exercise -- oh, and perhaps enjoy a nice meal with a friend or co-worker.
Kyle Richey | 5 min read

More From This Topic

This New Partnership Makes it Easy for Travelers to Cook Meals in Their Hotel Rooms
Business Partnership

This New Partnership Makes it Easy for Travelers to Cook Meals in Their Hotel Rooms

Extended-stay chain Homewood Suites teamed up with PeachDish to provide guests DIY meal kits.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
The Ladies Behind First Seating Have Cooked Up a Recipe -- and Actual Food -- to Improve Corporate Communication
Entrepreneur Network

The Ladies Behind First Seating Have Cooked Up a Recipe -- and Actual Food -- to Improve Corporate Communication

A new workshop-facilitation company focuses on helping teams hash out important business strategy while enjoying a delicious home-cooked meal.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Study Finds People Think Robots Will Replace Humans at Many Jobs, Just Not Their Own -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Study Finds People Think Robots Will Replace Humans at Many Jobs, Just Not Their Own -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: More than half of startups in the UK say being acquired is their long-term goal.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
5 Ways to Stretch Your Travel Budget With Freebies and Discounts
Business Travel

5 Ways to Stretch Your Travel Budget With Freebies and Discounts

Business demands travel, regardless if you can barely afford it. Don't worry, there is always a deal to be had.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Show Your Friends and Family You Love Them With Your Signature Dish
Friends and Family

Show Your Friends and Family You Love Them With Your Signature Dish

Even if you're terrible in the kitchen like me, you should prepare one dish to show how much you care for your loved ones.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Ways to Cut Business Travel Costs
Business Travel

5 Ways to Cut Business Travel Costs

Travel is often a business necessity but there is no need to pay full fare.
Pratik Dholakiya | 4 min read
How Much Do You Tip for a Bottle of Wine?
Wines

How Much Do You Tip for a Bottle of Wine?

Tipping for wine can be a mystery for any business meal. In the end, it all depends on the service.
Tracy Byrnes | 4 min read
Everything You Need to Know to Avoid Business Lunch Blunders
Etiquette

Everything You Need to Know to Avoid Business Lunch Blunders

No idea is brilliant when explained while chewing.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
6 Healthy, Energy-Filled Recipes You Can Prepare in 15 Minutes or Less
Food

6 Healthy, Energy-Filled Recipes You Can Prepare in 15 Minutes or Less

Become more fit and productive by sacrificing a little time every morning to whip up these snacks and meals.
Jonathan Long | 8 min read
Sleep Less, Feel Better and Get More Done With These 3 Tips
Personal Health

Sleep Less, Feel Better and Get More Done With These 3 Tips

Doing these things may help you feel fired up on just five or six hours of sleep a night.
Shawn Mcintyre | 3 min read