meaning

This Help Desk Worker's Defense of Her Job Will Inspire You to Do Your Best
Inspiration

When someone tried to insult her position, Angela Felix explained that she loves what she does.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
This Is What Happens When Employees Find Meaning at Work

Meaningful work is the spark that ignites intrinsic motivation: It leads employees to work hard because they want to, not because they have to.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work

Persistence can change your circumstances, but it also changes you.
Jurgen Appelo | 3 min read
The Lesson Managers Can Learn From Bernie Sanders' Success

Get on board with the aspirations of millennials or risk a major upset.
David Niu | 5 min read
3 Lessons From Jim Henson on Doing Work That Matters

Learn how the founder of the Muppets almost missed his calling -- and be sure not to miss yours.
Jeff Goins | 7 min read

More From This Topic

You'll Never Be Paid So Much That You Will Love Your Meaningless Job
meaning

The necessity and challenge of paying the bills is great but work that we know is meaningless is another sort of poverty entirely.
Jon Nastor | 3 min read
5 Quotes About Meaning That Will Frame How You Define Entrepreneurship
Motivation

Work is just work without context. Putting meaning into your actions creates dramatically different results.
Adam Toren | 4 min read