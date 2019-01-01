My Queue

measurement

How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives
Growth Strategies

Follow this expert advice for laying out a game plan for any project or initiative that will help you evaluate it before, during and after the project is complete.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read
Does Your Assessment of Your Business's Value Match Up With Reality?

Having a gap between your self-assessment and the actual market value is a common trap in business because it's hard to see the picture when you're trapped inside the frame.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
Should ROI Be Attached to Every Marketing Activity?

Here's a three step plan to help you apply the right set of tools and data-mining strategies to get the most out of your ROI measurement plan.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read
The Four Ms of Social Media That All Marketers Should Master

Amid all the complexities of software, tools and tracking, some basic principles dominate.
Kevin Bobowski | 4 min read