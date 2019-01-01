There are no Videos in your queue.
Meat Industry
The perception of it being a largely vegetarian country notwithstanding, meat production in India is estimated to be around 6.3 million tonnes, which makes it the fifth largest producer of meat in the world, but it has its own challenges
For now, the company is staying quiet on whether there'll be a nationwide roll-out.
Porter Road has sold about 150,000 pounds of meat since it opened its online store last year.
Dan Gluck, a partner at PowerPlant Ventures and a co-founder of Health Warrior, shares what he's most excited about.
The popularity of Cold Cuts & Deli meat is finally finding its way home with Indian consumers experimenting with everything from prosciutto to salami to hams as part of their diet
The new burgers are a mix of either beef or turkey and mushrooms.
Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
