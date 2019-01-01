My Queue

Meat Industry

Need for Sustainable Packaging in Meat Industry
Need for Sustainable Packaging in Meat Industry

The perception of it being a largely vegetarian country notwithstanding, meat production in India is estimated to be around 6.3 million tonnes, which makes it the fifth largest producer of meat in the world, but it has its own challenges
Lisa Suwal | 3 min read
The Impossible Burger Is Coming to Burger King

The Impossible Burger Is Coming to Burger King

For now, the company is staying quiet on whether there'll be a nationwide roll-out.
Mat Smith | 1 min read
How This Online Butcher Shop, Which Raised $3.7 Million, Hopes to Change the Meat Industry (Podcast)

How This Online Butcher Shop, Which Raised $3.7 Million, Hopes to Change the Meat Industry (Podcast)

Porter Road has sold about 150,000 pounds of meat since it opened its online store last year.
Stephen J. Bronner
5 Predictions About the Future of Food From an Early Beyond Meat Investor

5 Predictions About the Future of Food From an Early Beyond Meat Investor

Dan Gluck, a partner at PowerPlant Ventures and a co-founder of Health Warrior, shares what he's most excited about.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
Top Trends in Cold Cuts and Deli Meats

Top Trends in Cold Cuts and Deli Meats

The popularity of Cold Cuts & Deli meat is finally finding its way home with Indian consumers experimenting with everything from prosciutto to salami to hams as part of their diet
Lisa Suwal | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Applegate's New Blend Burgers Are Targeted Toward 'Conscious Carnivores' Who Want to Eat More Plants
Food Businesses

Applegate's New Blend Burgers Are Targeted Toward 'Conscious Carnivores' Who Want to Eat More Plants

The new burgers are a mix of either beef or turkey and mushrooms.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers
Funding

Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers

Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
Aastha Singal | 6 min read
How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky
Environment

How Food Entrepreneurs Are Saving the Planet, According to the CEO of Tofurky

'There's a lot of interest in bigger companies acquiring these smaller innovators like Tofurky. I see that as a really good sign,' says Jaime Athos.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
How Lab Grown Meat Industry is Beneficial for Franchise Investment
Franchises

How Lab Grown Meat Industry is Beneficial for Franchise Investment

Curating Success Artificially
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read