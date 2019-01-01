My Queue

Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing
The gaffe-filled media whirlwind of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor is a case study in how not to represent your client.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling

It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
10 Credible Ways to Show the Media You're an Expert Worth Interviewing

You don't have to know more than anybody else in the world, just more than the reporter and the audience.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
How to Be the Entrepreneur Reporters Call First

You can't buy publicity as valuable as a favorable media interview. Make it easy for reporters and they'll call you again.
Jennifer Jager | 3 min read
10 Reasons Why You Probably Don't Want to Speak to the News Media

It's wonderfully flattering when a reporter calls asking for an interview. More often than not, that's the end of the good part.
Tor Constantino | 6 min read

Steer Clear of These Tricks Journalists Use to Loosen Your Lips
Be savvy in your interactions with reporters. Your reputation is at state.
Joan Stewart | 5 min read