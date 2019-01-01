There are no Videos in your queue.
Media Interview
Marketing
The gaffe-filled media whirlwind of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor is a case study in how not to represent your client.
It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
You don't have to know more than anybody else in the world, just more than the reporter and the audience.
You can't buy publicity as valuable as a favorable media interview. Make it easy for reporters and they'll call you again.
It's wonderfully flattering when a reporter calls asking for an interview. More often than not, that's the end of the good part.
Interviews
Be savvy in your interactions with reporters. Your reputation is at state.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
