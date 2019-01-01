My Queue

Media Relations

6 Common Mistakes of DIY Public Relations
Public Relations

If you want to do you own PR, you can. But avoid these six rookie errors.
Derek Newton | 7 min read
5 Tips for Getting Media to 'Swipe Right' on Your Press Release

In dating and media relations alike, small gestures can go a long way.
Craig Corbett | 7 min read
You Just Got a Bad Media Review. Now, What?

First, take a deep breath. Then ask your fans for their help.
Luke Lappala | 5 min read