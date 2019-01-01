My Queue

Don't Go Looking for Problems: Curing Your Own Pain Points Is a Good Way to Develop a New Product
Don't Go Looking for Problems: Curing Your Own Pain Points Is a Good Way to Develop a New Product

Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Ali Beheshti | 7 min read
The Best Ways to Attract Clients for Your Medical Claims Billing Service

The Best Ways to Attract Clients for Your Medical Claims Billing Service

Landing your first client can be the hardest part about starting your own billing service. Learn about the most effective ways to sign up your first – and next – clients.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
3 Ways to Charge for Your Medical Claims Billing Service

3 Ways to Charge for Your Medical Claims Billing Service

Before you start your medical claims billing service, it's important to figure out how you'll be charging clients.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Startup Expenses for a Medical Claims Billing Service

Startup Expenses for a Medical Claims Billing Service

Don't spend money where you don't need to. Discover the bare minimum in startup expenses for your new business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Determine the Best Markets to Target for Your Medical Claims Billing Service

How to Determine the Best Markets to Target for Your Medical Claims Billing Service

You can't get started until you have clients, so find out how to target the ones that are a good fit for your service.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read

A Day in the Life of a Medical Claims Biller
Starting a Business

A Day in the Life of a Medical Claims Biller

Before you start a medical claim billing service, find out the essential tasks you'll be responsible for.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 10 min read