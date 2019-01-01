There are no Videos in your queue.
Medical Claims Billing Service
Solving Problems
Instead of looking outward to identify problems to solve and markets to serve, entrepreneurs should focus on their own frustrations. The unique solutions they come up with will have a natural market filled with customers just like them.
Landing your first client can be the hardest part about starting your own billing service. Learn about the most effective ways to sign up your first – and next – clients.
Before you start your medical claims billing service, it's important to figure out how you'll be charging clients.
Don't spend money where you don't need to. Discover the bare minimum in startup expenses for your new business.
You can't get started until you have clients, so find out how to target the ones that are a good fit for your service.
Starting a Business
Before you start a medical claim billing service, find out the essential tasks you'll be responsible for.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
