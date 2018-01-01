Medical Marijuana

Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
Legal Marijuana

Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today

It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Peter Page | 3 min read
Pesticide Contamination Is a Growing Cannabis Safety Concern
Legal Marijuana

Pesticide Contamination Is a Growing Cannabis Safety Concern

Marijuana's continuing status as illegal under federal law makes the job of regulating it for consumer safety much harder.
Jon Baumunk | 5 min read
Survey Finds Dispensary Staff Are Well Trained for Sales but Not for Medical Advice
Medical Marijuana

Survey Finds Dispensary Staff Are Well Trained for Sales but Not for Medical Advice

Budtenders are sincere but mostly lack either the education or practical training necessary to help patients make informed choices.
Mary Clifton, MD | 3 min read
How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD
CBD

How 7 Brothers Became Pioneers in Hemp-Based CBD

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-founders of Charlotte's Web, a global social enterprise, which recently completed its IPO.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal
Medical Marijuana

Here's Why the DEA Re-Scheduling Just One Cannabis-Based Drug Is a Very Big Deal

For decades DEA has insisted marijuana has no legitimate use, even as it made research into medical marijuana nearly impossible. That contradiction is coming to an end.
Evan Eneman and Javier Hasse | 4 min read
These Are the States Voting on Legal Marijuana in November
Legal Marijuana

These Are the States Voting on Legal Marijuana in November

Voters in some of the most conservative states in the Union are poised to legalize marijuana, at least for medical purposes.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means
CBD

The DEA Actually Didn't Reschedule CBD: Industry Insiders Explain What Epidiolex's Reclassification Really Means

For decades the DEA has insisted nothing derived from cannabis has any legitimate use. Epidiolex is the first exemption that many believe will lead to a new rule.
Javier Hasse | 5 min read
DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1
Medical Marijuana

DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1

Though a limited expansion of cannabis access it is a significant time DEA has removed cannabis in any from Schedule 1.
2 min read
Wisconsin Cities and Counties Seek Voter Opinion on Marijuana This November
Legal Marijuana

Wisconsin Cities and Counties Seek Voter Opinion on Marijuana This November

Legal marijuana began on the coasts but shows every sign of taking root in the heartland.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes
Medical Marijuana

This South Pacific Country Is Sponsoring Research Seeking a Cannabis Treatment for Diabetes

Vanuatu, suffering a diabetes rate far higher than the world average, is hopeful locally grown marijuana can help.
Javier Hasse | 4 min read
