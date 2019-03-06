My Queue

Is the Right Time for Entrepreneurs to Enter into the Pharma Industry?
The Indian pharma industry is adapting novel technologies and medicinal practices steadily
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
This WhatsApp-like App Promises the Fastest Medicine Delivery at Best Prices

Founded in March 2015 by engineers Faizan Aziz and Anirudh Coontoor, the startup leverages technology and operations to deliver any medicine, instantly at the best prices.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Health at Affordable Cost to People and at Lowest Expenditure to Government

Consultation with a pharmacist should be promoted by giving them another certification to recommend OTC products
Man Mohan Gupta | 3 min read