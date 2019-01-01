My Queue

medidas de seguridad

Uber tendrá nuevas funciones para que viajes más seguro
Uber tendrá nuevas funciones para que viajes más seguro

Un centro de información de seguridad, configuración de contactos de confianza y llamada al 911 estarán fácilmente accesibles desde un mismo botón, estas funciones estarán disponibles para todos los usuarios en México antes del 21 de junio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read