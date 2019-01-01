There are no Videos in your queue.
Meditation
How Success Happens Podcast
Technology can be a hindrance to mindfulness, but Chopra has identified ways to help make the two work in tandem.
You are far likelier to have a creative breakthrough cleaning your house than watching TV.
Every business leader faces overwhelm, self-doubt and a hundred other unhelpful habits of mind. Learning to pause them in their tracks puts you back in the pilot's seat.
You can't control everything that happens during the day but you can control how it begins.
Success requires reminding yourself why you chose your path.
More From This Topic
Mental Health
The stresses and challenges of startup culture can burn you out and bend your frame of reference. Get ahead of the curve by making mental health a top priority and putting strategies in place.
The Gambit
Before co-founding the unicorn company Calm, Michael Acton Smith ran the online gaming company that created Moshi Monsters, a U.K. sensation. Here's his story.
Morning Routines
How you spend your first waking minutes can benefit you all day long.
How Success Happens Podcast
Yunha Kim shares how she keeps wellness a priority while she grows her company, which recently closed a $10 million series A funding round
Real Entrepreneurs
Khajak Keledjian is on a mission to disarm anxiety and build clarity to entrepreneurs.
Stressed at work? Feeling like you can't appreciate the little things in life? Meditation could help.
Productivity
There is much, large and small, you can do to eliminate inefficiencies and get more done every hour you work.
Life Lessons
Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
Meditation
Meditation does for your brain what exercise does for your body.
