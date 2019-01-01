My Queue

Meerkat

Facebook Launches Periscope Challenger for iPhone Users Nationwide
Facebook

The move could bolster the 100 million hours of video users already consume daily on Facebook.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Periscope-Like Live Video Streaming Comes to Everyday Facebook Users

Playing catch up with Periscope and Meerkat, the social giant finally rolls out real-time video broadcasting for the rest of us.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
3 Ways to Integrate Video Into Your Marketing Strategy

Video marketing that really resonates
Ann Handley | 5 min read
How Brands Are Paving the Way for Periscope Marketing

As more brands join and use apps like Periscope and Meerkat, it's becoming clear that live streaming will play a major role in digital and social marketing in the coming months and years
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
4 Creative Ways to Use Live Streaming to Boost Your Company's Exposure

With Meerkat and Periscope the new social-media darlings, here are a few tips on how to use these platforms to gain an advantage over your competitors.
Kelsey Humphreys | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways Brands Can Use Periscope and Meerkat
Social Media

As live streaming gains favor, PR and marketing pros can reap the benefits. Here are a few ideas.
Beki Winchel | 5 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Mobile Video Streaming
Social Media Marketing

Meerkat and Periscope both offer business owners a new way to market with their Twitter audiences.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Real-Time Video Streaming on Social Media Is Driving the Publishing Craze
Streaming

With apps like Meerkat and Periscope recently making their debut, giant publishers are looking to real-time engatement with their digitial communities in the form of video streaming.
Daniel Newman | 3 min read
Live-Streaming App Battle Begins: Twitter Launches Periscope as Meerkat Raises $12 Million
Competition

On the same day that Twitter unveiled Periscope, which it acquired for $100 million in January, buzzy app Meerkat announced a $12 million funding round.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Archive Your Live Streamed Meerkat Videos on YouTube With #Katch
Meerkat

A new hack makes it possible to automatically save your live stream videos -- without ever having to download an app.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Meerkat CEO on Twitter Blockage: It's Their House, and We Need to Respect That
Competition

Though such a move was inevitable, it came much sooner than the team had expected, says the CEO of the viral live-streaming app.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
What You Missed at SXSW 2015: Flying Cars, Bacon Bourbon Cocktails
SXSW

We round up the crazy, the intriguing and everything that made us smile.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read