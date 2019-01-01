My Queue

Meetup

Apps

The 5 Best Free Apps for Hustlers

Don't work harder, just use better tools.
Brian Ainsley Horn | 5 min read
Is Your Personal Elevator Pitch Incoherent Babble?

A sudden introduction to a new person would seem simple enough, but most of us have neither thought it through nor gotten it down pat. Here's how.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
3 Ways to Connect With Entrepreneurs Online

Have a question? Need advice? Looking for connections? You're not alone anymore, and these resources prove it.
Tim Burd | 5 min read
5 Ways to Connect and Network With Other Entrepreneurs

There's no better way to spark your creativity and renew your passions than forming and speaking with new people.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Salvaging an Awful Networking Experience

Meetings and introductions don't always go as planned. When things go wrong, here is how to survive a bad networking experience.
Brian Honigman | 4 min read

Marketing

6 Not-So-Obvious Places to Find Your Target Market

Your ideal customers are out there waiting for you. Here's how to find them.
Joan Stewart | 3 min read
Networking

5 Tips for Finding Friends When You're a Startup Newbie

Everybody begins as an outsider. The connections you need are just outside your comfort zone.
Geoff Mcqueen | 5 min read
Networking

3 Alternatives for People Who Hate Networking Events

The old ways of networking are dying. There are options to build organic relationships that every entrepreneur can utilize and enjoy at the same time.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Employment

Tech Workers Are Now Sizable Slice of Big Apple's Economy (Infographic)

Study cites role of 'tech ecosystem' in adding 45,000 positions to New York City's workforce in a decade.
Jessica Lawrence | 2 min read
Meetup

Meetup Still Struggling 6 Days After Hack Attack

In a blog post, Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman speaks out about the attack, as well as why the company refuses to pay the hackers the $300 ransom they asked for.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Growth Strategies

Meetup CEO: We're Doing What Google, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Can't Do

The New York City-based event organizing website is so laser focused on its mission of bringing people together offline that it doesn't have a single business development, communications or marketing person on staff.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Marketing

NY Tech Meetup's Jessica Lawrence on the Hottest Ticket in Town

The executive director of NY Tech Meetup talks about what the audience can expect at the city's influential monthly tech event.
Sarah Max | 6 min read
Technology

NY Tech Entrepreneurs: Stop the SOPA and PIPA Anti-Piracy Bills

Online and in-person, groups protest controversial legislation.
Jason Fell
Entrepreneurs

Meetup's Scott Heiferman on Connecting Communities

The co-founder and CEO of the popular site talks about revolution, words he lives by and an entrepreneurial myth.
Teri Evans | 5 min read
Starting a Business

Dating Sites For -- and By -- Entrepreneurs

Business owners find a market niche in their unique relationship dilemma.
Lisa Girard | 5 min read

Meetup is the social networking site, headquartered in New York City and cofounded by CEO Scott Heiferman and CFO Brendan McGovern. The international online networking portal allows its members to search for Meetup groups of interest and join them for events and community. Meetup is subscription-based service and charges monthly fees to the groups' organizers. 