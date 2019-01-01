My Queue

Meg Whitman

The Signatures of 25 Tech Titans and What They Say About Their Personalities
Judging by their autographs, Bill Gates is unpretentious, Tim Cook is whip-smart and Mark Zuckerberg is super private, that is if you buy into graphology.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 1 min read
The 5 Richest Women in Tech

Check out which women are making major bank in the tech sector.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
The Transformative Leadership Styles of 3 Top Female CEOs

For the first time, women have taken the reins of some of the world's largest corporations. The challenges they face are anything but new.
Tor Constantino | 6 min read
War of Words: After HP Announces Split, Dell Swipes Back

Dell's statement disparaging HP's decision mirrors a similar statement HP put out regarding Dell's leveraged buyout last year.
3 min read
Tech Giant Hewlett-Packard to Split Into Two Public Companies

HP's computer and printer businesses will now stand apart from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

5 Questions Great Managers Need to Ask Themselves Daily
No company can succeed in executing its bold strategies if the basics aren't being taken care of. Here's how to make sure you stay on track.
Meg Whitman | 3 min read
HP CEO Meg Whitman on Learning from Failure
Whitman says during her tenure at eBay, missing out on an eBay Japan was one of her biggest mistakes.
Jeff Morganteen | 3 min read