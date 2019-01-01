My Queue

Mejorar memoria

6 alimentos que mejoran tu memoria
Salud

Incluye en tu dieta diaria estos alimentos que ayudarán a mejorar tus habilidades cognitivas y tu enfoque.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Combina alimentos y aumenta tu energía

Estas sinergias de comidas sirven para mejorar la salud e incrementar la productividad. ¡Consúmelas regularmente!
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
5 trucos para recordar nombres

Esta habilidad es clave en el networking. Para crear contactos de calidad, debes mejorar tu memoria y prestar atención a los detalles.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
3 trucos para mejorar tu memoria

Fortalecer tu capacidad para recordar te ayudará a ser un líder más innovador y productivo. Descubre cómo hacerlo.
Nadia Goodman | 4 min read