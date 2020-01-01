Melorra

Jewellery Startup Melorra Bags $12.5 Mn From Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures and Alteria Capital
Funding

Jewellery Startup Melorra Bags $12.5 Mn From Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures and Alteria Capital

The company said it will utilize the funds for technological innovations, product innovations and brand marketing to grow awareness and position Melorra as the choice of a new generation
Debarghya Sil | 4 min read