Membresías

Ofrecen membresías para oficinas virtuales
Ofrecen membresías para oficinas virtuales

La tarjeta da acceso a salas de reunión y centros de negocio en México y el mundo, una opción para eficientar tiempos de trabajo.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Hot-desking, una nueva experiencia para teletrabajar

Conoce este sistema en que el empleado reserva su estación de trabajo y la libera, reduciendo el espacio de oficina hasta 50%.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read
8 preguntas para contratar teletrabajadores

Elegir al mejor talento es una difícil tarea, y más si se trata de gente que trabajará a distancia. Descubre cómo medir su profesionalismo.
SoyEntrepreneur | 5 min read
¿Están tú y tu negocio preparados para el teletrabajo?

El trabajo flexible no sólo depende de la capacidad del empleado, también de la empresa.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read