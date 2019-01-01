My Queue

Memorial Day

Heroes First: Veteran Innovators and Entrepreneurs in America
Veteran Entrepreneurs

Heroes First: Veteran Innovators and Entrepreneurs in America

Serving our country long after the military.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
Make a Personal Connection to Honor the Fallen This Memorial Day

Make a Personal Connection to Honor the Fallen This Memorial Day

Create Memorial Day traditions that truly recognize and appreciate the fallen.
Chad Storlie | 3 min read
Franchise Players: This Man Signed His Franchise Agreement While Serving in Baghdad

Franchise Players: This Man Signed His Franchise Agreement While Serving in Baghdad

Chris Gately's first steps to become a Workout Anytime franchisee began while he was serving in the military.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Franchise Players: The Challenges of Finding Funding

Franchise Players: The Challenges of Finding Funding

For National Guard veteran Steve Grimes, the most surprising challenge in opening his franchise was finding funding.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Franchise Players: A Bronze Star Recipient Recovers From Brain Trauma, Becomes a Franchisee

Franchise Players: A Bronze Star Recipient Recovers From Brain Trauma, Becomes a Franchisee

In the military, Nick Colgin earned a Bronze Star for saving the life of a French soldier. Now, he works as a franchisee for the 'Apple of the home industry.'
Kate Taylor | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Franchise Players: A Veteran Couple Finds a New Team in Franchising
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: A Veteran Couple Finds a New Team in Franchising

Chuck and Denise Kerr learned the value of teamwork in the military. Now, their bringing it to their burger franchise.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Franchise Players: The Military Taught Me to Think On My Feet
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: The Military Taught Me to Think On My Feet

Jim Lager didn't have much business experience when he started in franchising. But his time in the military hard taught him one thing: how to think fast.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Franchise Players: How This Veteran Is Helping Other Vets Find the Right Franchise
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: How This Veteran Is Helping Other Vets Find the Right Franchise

Gordon Dupries helps future veteran franchisees get started on the right foot with the Boot to Business program.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read