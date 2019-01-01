My Queue

MENA

Abu Dhabi Investment Office Launches AED535 Million Fund To Support VCs And Startup Ecosystem
News and Trends

It has two key programs -called the Startup Matching Fund and New Managers Fund- to grow available capital for Abu Dhabi-based startups and attract new fund managers seeking to operate in the Emirate.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
A Promise For The Future: MITEF Pan Arab 12th Arab Startup Competition

A reminder of the impact the entrepreneurial community can (and is having) on the region as a whole.
Aby Sam Thomas | 11 min read
Dial An SME: Five Reasons Why You Should Be Working With Entrepreneurs In The UAE

Working with SMEs is an investment that pays off, here's a few reasons why.
Leila T. Almaeena | 4 min read
The How-To: Family Relationships In A Business Setting

It is very common that businesses attract stakeholder's family members to the workplace. However, all is not always well when it comes to their induction journey.
Tariq Chauhan | 3 min read
Winning With Customization: Lessons From A Startup's Expansion Into The Middle East's Logistics Sector

Known for its endless business opportunities, and boasting of many startup success stories, the Middle East is unique by its own right, and so are its supply chain and logistics challenges.
Gautam Kumar | 6 min read

More From This Topic

An Eye For Growth: ASA Ventures Founder And CEO Arif Saiyad
Investors

ASA Ventures founder and CEO Arif Saiyad wants to empower entrepreneurs to solve real problems.
Pamella de Leon | 10 min read
Good Things Come In Threes: JustClean's Management Talk Running A Scalable Business
Entrepreneurs

JustClean co-founders Athbi Al-Enezi and Nouri Al-Enezi, and CEO Mohammad Jaffar talk about running a scalable business.
Aby Sam Thomas | 15+ min read
The Entrepreneur's Wishlist (Part Two): Changes We'd Like To See In The MENA Startup Ecosystem
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

We asked entrepreneurs and investors about the key factors they'd like to see changed in the MENA ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Ideas Take Flight: How Expo 2020 Helped Turn A Student Project Into A Fully-Fledged Startup
Entrepreneurs

How Project You, a project by university students in the UAE, with support from Expo 2020 Dubai, turned into a fully-fledged startup.
Aby Sam Thomas | 11 min read
All Eyes On Beirut: MIT Enterprise Forum To Honor Innovators Of 12th Arab Startup Competition
News and Trends

With 67 semi-finalists, 19 stellar teams, of which only nine will make the cut, hear their pitches and take away insights from industry experts, this March 29.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Translation Platform Tarjama Raises US$5 Million In Series A Round
Startup Financing

It paves the way for the launch for their specialized Arabic machine translation engine, which will utilize AI and other tech products.
Pamella de Leon | 5 min read
Arabic Book Retail Platform Jamalon Raises Over US$10 Million In Its Ongoing Series B Round
News and Trends

The investment will be used to "increase the reach of Arabic books across the globe," and scale its POD service.
Pamella de Leon | 4 min read
Courage And Conviction: Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group
Innovators

With an IPO planned for 2023, the Founder President of Thumbay Group is taking his UAE-born business conglomerate to the global stage.
Aby Sam Thomas | 8 min read
Riyadh, It's Happening: STEP Conference To Make Its Mark In Saudi Arabia In March
News and Trends

STEP Saudi 2019 is all set to welcome startups, founders, digital media professionals, investors and government officials in Riyadh, this March 25th.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
StartAD Is Seeking AI And Hardware Startups For Venture Launchpad 2019
News and Trends

Startups leveraging new tech, here's your opportunity.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read