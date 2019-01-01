There are no Videos in your queue.
MENA
News and Trends
It has two key programs -called the Startup Matching Fund and New Managers Fund- to grow available capital for Abu Dhabi-based startups and attract new fund managers seeking to operate in the Emirate.
A reminder of the impact the entrepreneurial community can (and is having) on the region as a whole.
Working with SMEs is an investment that pays off, here's a few reasons why.
It is very common that businesses attract stakeholder's family members to the workplace. However, all is not always well when it comes to their induction journey.
Known for its endless business opportunities, and boasting of many startup success stories, the Middle East is unique by its own right, and so are its supply chain and logistics challenges.
More From This Topic
Investors
ASA Ventures founder and CEO Arif Saiyad wants to empower entrepreneurs to solve real problems.
Entrepreneurs
JustClean co-founders Athbi Al-Enezi and Nouri Al-Enezi, and CEO Mohammad Jaffar talk about running a scalable business.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
We asked entrepreneurs and investors about the key factors they'd like to see changed in the MENA ecosystem.
Entrepreneurs
How Project You, a project by university students in the UAE, with support from Expo 2020 Dubai, turned into a fully-fledged startup.
News and Trends
With 67 semi-finalists, 19 stellar teams, of which only nine will make the cut, hear their pitches and take away insights from industry experts, this March 29.
Startup Financing
It paves the way for the launch for their specialized Arabic machine translation engine, which will utilize AI and other tech products.
News and Trends
The investment will be used to "increase the reach of Arabic books across the globe," and scale its POD service.
Innovators
With an IPO planned for 2023, the Founder President of Thumbay Group is taking his UAE-born business conglomerate to the global stage.
News and Trends
STEP Saudi 2019 is all set to welcome startups, founders, digital media professionals, investors and government officials in Riyadh, this March 25th.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
