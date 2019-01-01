My Queue

The Serious Problem No Entrepreneurs Want to Talk About
Mental Health

The startup world needs to begin a real conversation surrounding the dangers of unchecked stress -- now.
Sona Jepsen | 6 min read
Taking Mental Health Seriously Is How the Best Business Leaders Protect Their Teams

One in five people -- including your employees -- is struggling with a mental illness.
Jason Saltzman | 6 min read
How I Put My Mental Health First (and How You Can Too)

I am not a doctor, but I am someone who has personally overcome what may seem insurmountable. I know that for many the first step is the hardest one to take, and my hope with this post is that it encourages people to take that step.
Craig Cincotta | 9 min read
Mental Illness Is the Internal Weakness SWOT Analysis Overlooks

The relentless demands of business blurs the boundary between the thrilling competition and toxic stress.
William Bauer | 3 min read
When Selling Your Company for $2.5 Billion Leads to Depression

Are you waiting for that big payday to come? Think you'll finally find joy, fulfillment and contentment? Probably not.
R. Michael Anderson | 6 min read

This New iPad App May Help People With Schizophrenia
Apps

This New iPad App May Help People With Schizophrenia

Scientists at Cambridge University said the game improves memory and learning.
Reuters | 2 min read