mentee

5 Guides for a Mentor and a Mentee to Bring the Best in Each Other
Mentorship

5 Guides for a Mentor and a Mentee to Bring the Best in Each Other

Mentoring is an excellent way to give back and at the same time, develop or bring forth the best skill set in another professional
Ananthanarayanan V | 6 min read
How Deep is your Mentor Pool?

How Deep is your Mentor Pool?

The real value in mentoring happens when people explore deeper issues such as identity, beliefs, interest, motivation and career paths
Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain | 5 min read
#7 Ways to Make The Most of Your Mentoring Relationship

#7 Ways to Make The Most of Your Mentoring Relationship

Try and set up review-time, this could be monthly, fortnightly, or quarterly, depending on what works best between you and your mentor
Akshay Chaturvedi | 5 min read
How to Prevent Mentoring Failures and Poor Results

How to Prevent Mentoring Failures and Poor Results

Some of the reasons for poor results happens when there is no improvement in the mentee's performance in the areas of management and interpersonal skills
Muthu Singaram | 6 min read
How Can Mentors Give Feedback to Founders without Discouraging Them

How Can Mentors Give Feedback to Founders without Discouraging Them

Entrepreneurs are usually passionate about their ideas and sharing feedback can be a tricky task
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How to Build a Robust Mentoring Relationship Using These Ingredients
Mentoring

How to Build a Robust Mentoring Relationship Using These Ingredients

Mentors should not impose any decision on the mentee, as often mentees feel obliged to accept the decision even though they feel otherwise
Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain | 5 min read
Love and Fear: Struggles Involved in Mentorship
Mentorship

Love and Fear: Struggles Involved in Mentorship

Mentor's job is to help the mentee unleash hidden potential which in turn benefits others
Muthu Singaram and Prathistha Jain | 5 min read
What are the Different Types of Mentoring?
Mentoring

What are the Different Types of Mentoring?

Mentors have two roles - one as experts and the other as role model
Muthu Singaram | 5 min read