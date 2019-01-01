My Queue

Mentor Moments

This Female Founder Leans on Her Best Friend for Business Advice -- and Even Recruited Her to Join Her Company

Anna-Mieke Anderson, founder of ethical diamond brand MiaDonna, has relied on pal Melanie Ware since the two were 11 years old.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How a Job Listing Earned This Jewelry Entrepreneur a Business Advisor -- and Friend

Stone and Strand founder Nadine McCarthy Kahane found a mentor so valuable, she brought her on as a formal advisor.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How a Coworking Space Helped These Founders Find a Valuable Support System

The founders of Clare and Material have become invaluable allies as they build their respective businesses -- all thanks to neighboring offices.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
This Beverage Entrepreneur's Mentor Pushed Her to Pivot, and Now Her Business Is Ready to Bloom

Candice Crane watched a video of Steaz tea founder Eric Schnell giving a talk and knew he could help her grow her business. She reached out, and now he's one of her partners.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How the Founder of Tinder Taught This Interior Design CEO to Rely on Her Own Stoicism As She Grows Her Company

Beatrice Fischel-Bock, co-founder and CEO of Hutch, knows entrepreneurship is hard. But thanks to advice from her mentor, Sean Rad, she knows how to work through it.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read

More From This Topic

'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor

Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
'She Was One of My Business Idols,' Says This Fashion Entrepreneur About Her Mentor and Net-A-Porter Founder Natalie Massenet

As Emma Grede builds inclusive denim brand Good American (alongside co-founder Khloe Kardashian) she leans on Massenet for emotional and professional support.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How This Subscription-Box Founder Got Her Mentor, the 'Hottest Ticket in Town,' to Invest in Her Company

Rockets of Awesome founder Rachel Blumenthal had found a valuable mentor in Kirsten Green, founder of Forerunner Ventures. And when Green invested in Blumenthal's business, their relationship only got stronger.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
This Co-Founder's Former Boss Became Her Mentor -- and Encouraged Her to Leave Her Corporate Gig

Sophie Kahn founded Aurate while she was still working full-time at Marc Jacobs. And it was all her boss's idea.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
'Mentorship is a Conversation for Life' Says the Mentor of This Social Entrepreneur

Priti Krishtel applied to the Echoing Green Fellowship to help her nonprofit, I-MAK, get off the ground. But she got more than she bargained for when she found a lifelong mentor.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
The Female Founders Behind a Period Products Startup Leaned on Their Mentor as They Rebranded and Pivoted

Bunny and Taran Ghatrora looked outside their network and industry to connect with a mentor who could help take them from point A to B.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
Oscar-Nominated Producer Kimberly Steward Shares Why Her Mentor Is 'Her Emergency Button'

The founder of K Period Media has a sisterly relationship with her mentor, who's been a support system and close friend for 12 years.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
'He Is a Champion of Women' Says This Female CEO of a Digital Retailer About Her Mentor and Co-Founder

As co-founder and CEO of Orchard Mile, Jennie Baik wants to change the way we shop in the digital age. And her co-founder and close advisor, Morty Singer, helps her separate the big issues from the tiny hurdles.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How This Handbag Founder's Husband (and Mentor) Helps Her Communicate Her Creative Vision

Aimee Kestenberg launched her eponymous handbag line in 2012, with her husband, Sean Elan, as her business partner. Together, they find balance between her creative, visual thinking and his business-minded brain.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How the Founder of This Multimedia Company Hired Her Own Mentor

GoldieBlox founder and CEO Debbie Sterling wanted to keep her mentor as close as possible -- so she hired her to be president of the company.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read