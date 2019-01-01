Mentor Moments

Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Rockets of Awesome founder Rachel Blumenthal had found a valuable mentor in Kirsten Green, founder of Forerunner Ventures. And when Green invested in Blumenthal's business, their relationship only got stronger.
As co-founder and CEO of Orchard Mile, Jennie Baik wants to change the way we shop in the digital age. And her co-founder and close advisor, Morty Singer, helps her separate the big issues from the tiny hurdles.
Aimee Kestenberg launched her eponymous handbag line in 2012, with her husband, Sean Elan, as her business partner. Together, they find balance between her creative, visual thinking and his business-minded brain.