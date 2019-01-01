My Queue

Mentoring

Networking: The Most Important Thing Women Should Do for Their Careers -- But Aren't

Networking: The Most Important Thing Women Should Do for Their Careers -- But Aren't

Women tend to undersell their value and strengths. Time to make that stop!
Nancy Ham | 10 min read
Does Something Feel 'Off' About Your Mentor-Mentee Relationship?

Does Something Feel 'Off' About Your Mentor-Mentee Relationship?

Don't ignore these 3 red flags that indicate your relationship is toxic.
Scott Kitun | 7 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Make Time for

5 Things Entrepreneurs Need to Make Time for

No matter how busy you are, it's essential to say yes to these efforts.
Lynn Perkins | 5 min read
Why I Shut Down a Multi-Million Dollar Business to Solve the 'Entrepreneur's Dilemma'

Why I Shut Down a Multi-Million Dollar Business to Solve the 'Entrepreneur's Dilemma'

From massive debt to millions: Scott Oldford's wild journey to help entrepreneurs exceed seven figures.
The Oracles | 10 min read
You Can Quickly Add $5,000 More Per Month to Your Lifestyle Business Income

You Can Quickly Add $5,000 More Per Month to Your Lifestyle Business Income

The easiest and fastest way to improve revenues is to find new ways to sell the expertise you already command
Kimanzi Constable | 6 min read

We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches

We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches

Our special projects director Andrea Huspeni is offering up her time for free to those looking to get media attention.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now
Ready For Anything

Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now

How you will be remembered when you career is done is based entirely on who you help and what you build.
Ric Kelly | 4 min read
Advice Is a Gift and You Should Treat It That Way
Mentoring

Advice Is a Gift and You Should Treat It That Way

When someone offers to help, just say thank you.
Steve Blank | 5 min read
4 Questions to Ask About Networking Mentors
Mentorship

4 Questions to Ask About Networking Mentors

What should you expect when looking for a mentor?
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
Don't Struggle Always to Be the 'Smartest Person in the Room.' Instead, Rely on a Mentor.
Ready For Anything

Don't Struggle Always to Be the 'Smartest Person in the Room.' Instead, Rely on a Mentor.

Also: Don't always look "up" when creating your mentor network. Look around: Previous colleagues have great insights, too.
Gideon Kimbrell | 7 min read
Startup Accelerators Aren't Banking on Exits Any More
Accelerators

Startup Accelerators Aren't Banking on Exits Any More

Accelerators are increasingly selling a range of services to generate ongoing revenue, without waiting years for startups to be sold.
Miklos Grof | 4 min read
Multimillionaire Coach Shares 8 Tips for Running a Coaching Business
Business Coaching

Multimillionaire Coach Shares 8 Tips for Running a Coaching Business

Ivanna Chubbuck chats with Entrepreneur Network partner Kelsey Humphreys on how to be an effective coach, grow a massive coaching business and achieve success in both business and life.
Kelsey Humphreys | 8 min read
America's Top 7 Startup Accelerators and What Makes Each Unique
Accelerators

America's Top 7 Startup Accelerators and What Makes Each Unique

No two accelerators is the same. Finding the right one for your company is among your first important decisions.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
3 Ways to Become the Most In-Demand Mentor
Ready For Anything

3 Ways to Become the Most In-Demand Mentor

Life after crowdfunding involves more mountains to climb, and you'll benefit from helping to guide others once you know the way.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
Some Fundamental Truths This Entrepreneur Learned Mentoring Prison Inmates
Life Lessons

Some Fundamental Truths This Entrepreneur Learned Mentoring Prison Inmates

There is no limit to what a person can overcome with enough effort, but what you're born into has a lot to do with how much that will be.
Kyle Slager | 5 min read