Mentors

The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model

The people you don't want to be like have just as much to teach you as the ones you wish you were.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Dana Perino: 'The Only Clear Path to Success Is the One You Make'

The Fox News Channel anchor and author shares her tips for a successful and fulfilling career.
Dan Bova | 8 min read
4 Benefits of Finding a Mentor

Trial and error is inevitable but it isn't the exclusive method for learning.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
Big Tech Can Do Good and Do Well At the Same Time

The tech sector's two big challenges, lack of diversity and worker shortages, can be made to solve one another, if the right initiatives are put in place.
Arthur Langer | 6 min read
Does Something Feel 'Off' About Your Mentor-Mentee Relationship?

Don't ignore these 3 red flags that indicate your relationship is toxic.
Scott Kitun | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Don't Let Entrepreneurship Push You Over The Edge

The stresses and challenges of startup culture can burn you out and bend your frame of reference. Get ahead of the curve by making mental health a top priority and putting strategies in place.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read
3 Types of Mentors All Entrepreneurs Need to Be Successful

Fernish CEO Michael Barlow discusses the mentors you need to seek out -- and those who are already sitting right next to you.
Michael Barlow | 6 min read
How Mentoring Others Can Teach You Important Lessons About Life and Business

Author and executive coach Marshall Goldsmith shares the lessons he's learned in his decades as a mentor to the world's biggest CEOs.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
5 Ways to Minimize Early-Stage Business Risk

Taking smart chances can help fast-track your startup without exposing your fledgling company to unnecessary dangers.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
How to Avoid the 3 Plagues of the Financially Disabled

The quickest way to make more money is to better manage the income you already have.
Tucker Ferwerda | 5 min read
Investing in Your Future Is All About Who You Know

And if you don't know the right people, it's possible to 'buy your way in.'
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
3 Ways You Can Help Your New Hires to Succeed

Filling a vacant position is expensive, and unless you do these three things, it's liable to be an expensive waste of time.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
To Protect Our Future, Diversify the STEM Pipeline Through Mentorship

To Protect Our Future, Diversify the STEM Pipeline Through Mentorship

To counter growing cybersecurity threats, the current tech talent pipeline needs to expand -- urgently.
Ann Johnson | 5 min read
3 Warning Signs Your Mentor Is Not Helping You

How can you tell if someone might be a great mentor for you?
Alice Loy | 6 min read
How to Forge Your Own Path in Business

Finding your own way doesn't require reinventing the wheel.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read