McDonald's
The chain plans to serve up some different options early next year.
The new rule applies to restaurants with more than 15 locations nationwide and concession stands at some movie theaters and sports stadiums.
Turnaround efforts continue at the world's largest restaurant chain.
Australia is succeeding with a 'very un-McDonald's' approach to fast food.
Quirky ice cream company Coolhaus added the cheesy flavor to its menu for fall.
Burger King
The burger has been a hit in Japan, and rumors are swirling it will make its U.S. debut for Halloween.
Starbucks
The pumpkin spice obsession has spread far beyond Starbucks, finding its way into cereals, yogurts and Cliff Bars.
McDonald's
The fast-food chain will roll out breakfast nationally on Oct. 6.
Tastemakers
In his 21 years at the chain, chef Russell Booth has mixed food with rock and roll.
McDonald's
From all-day breakfast to table service, here are what the chain is testing as it looks to reverse its sales slump.
FDA
The polarizing plant has been causing stomach illness outbreaks.
McDonald's
The fast-food giant has a ways to go until it's the 'modern, progressive burger company' of its dreams.
Chipotle
Many locations used to ring up the off-menu 'quesarito' as a regular burrito. Now, all locations will charge an extra $3.50.
Chipotle
Starting July 21, the burrito chain is launching 'Friend or Faux?' to take aim at its competition and give customers the chance to win free Chipotle for a year.
Regulations
There's still confusion on what adding calorie counts will actually mean for many food establishments.
