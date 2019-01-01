My Queue

Meow Parlor

For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'

The co-founders of Meow Parlour raised three times as much cash as they set out to raise with a Kickstarter campaign. But that wasn't the best part of their crowdfunding success.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
A Cafe Where You Can Cuddle With Kittens: How These Entrepreneurs Brought Their Dream to Life

A Cafe Where You Can Cuddle With Kittens: How These Entrepreneurs Brought Their Dream to Life

Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand fantasized about opening a cat cafe in New York City. Then, they stopped dreaming and made it happen.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Regulation Jiu-Jitsu: How These Two Ladies Made an Illegal Business Legal

Regulation Jiu-Jitsu: How These Two Ladies Made an Illegal Business Legal

Co-founders Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand knew that opening a cat cafe in New York City was going to violate regulations. That didn't stop them.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read