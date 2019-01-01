My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Merchant Cash Advance

Why Do Merchant Cash Advances Cost So Much?
Small Business Finance

Why Do Merchant Cash Advances Cost So Much?

Here are four legitimate factors as to why this emerging financing tool is so pricey.
David Rubin | 5 min read
Getting a Merchant Cash Advance Is Easy But Repayment Can Be Onerous

Getting a Merchant Cash Advance Is Easy But Repayment Can Be Onerous

The short-term financing is sensible for investments that will generate more revenue but a serious burden if cash flow remains flat.
David Rubin | 5 min read
Applying for a Short Term Business Loan Online? These 4 Steps Can Protect Your Startup.

Applying for a Short Term Business Loan Online? These 4 Steps Can Protect Your Startup.

Be informed and know for sure if signing with an unregulated lender is the right option for you.
Ami Kassar | 3 min read
Choosing a Lender? Watch Out for These Costly Traps.

Choosing a Lender? Watch Out for These Costly Traps.

Eager entrepreneurs in search of startup capital should be especially wary of unnecessary services during the small-business loan process.
Ami Kassar | 3 min read
Square Ramps Up Its Offering with a Merchant Cash Advance Program

Square Ramps Up Its Offering with a Merchant Cash Advance Program

Jack Dorsey's latest company Square, a business best known for mobile credit-card processing, today announced a program to help entrepreneurs get access to capital as soon as the very next day.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Case Study: How a Merchant Cash Advance Worked in a Pinch
Finance

Case Study: How a Merchant Cash Advance Worked in a Pinch

A last-minute shortfall led a restaurateur to a speedy merchant cash advance in exchange for a cut of future sales.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Does Your Small Business Have a Collateral Crisis?
Finance

Does Your Small Business Have a Collateral Crisis?

A new study reveals that the biggest obstacle for small businesses seeking bank loans might be a lack of collateral.
Carol Tice