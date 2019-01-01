There are no Videos in your queue.
Merchant Cash Advance
The short-term financing is sensible for investments that will generate more revenue but a serious burden if cash flow remains flat.
Be informed and know for sure if signing with an unregulated lender is the right option for you.
Eager entrepreneurs in search of startup capital should be especially wary of unnecessary services during the small-business loan process.
Jack Dorsey's latest company Square, a business best known for mobile credit-card processing, today announced a program to help entrepreneurs get access to capital as soon as the very next day.
Finance
A last-minute shortfall led a restaurateur to a speedy merchant cash advance in exchange for a cut of future sales.
Finance
A new study reveals that the biggest obstacle for small businesses seeking bank loans might be a lack of collateral.
