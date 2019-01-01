There are no Videos in your queue.
Meritocracy
Managing Teams
Teams of sincere amateurs who work well together are a better bet than teams of highly skilled experts too inhibited by ego to cooperate.
If you manage talented people, it's a good idea to understand what really excites them about their work and what makes them proud to be part of a company.
