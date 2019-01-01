My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Messaging Apps

How Secure Is Your Messaging App?
Cybersecurity

How Secure Is Your Messaging App?

Here's how to tell whether your private messages could be hijacked or whether they're safe from prying eyes.
Ben Dickson | 7 min read
The Evolving Role of Social Media in Ecommerce

The Evolving Role of Social Media in Ecommerce

Private messaging is emerging to reach your market 24/7.
Ellie Martin | 4 min read
3 Ways Messaging Will Transform Marketing

3 Ways Messaging Will Transform Marketing

Messaging is about to transform marketing in ways you probably don't expect.
Peter Friedman | 5 min read
How to Get Your Startup #convcomm Ready

How to Get Your Startup #convcomm Ready

Messaging apps are taking over and, as an entrepreneur, you have to give customers what they want.
Xing Wang | 7 min read
Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores

Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores

'This is the first time we're putting a stake in the ground and creating a specific experience with bots front and center,' says the messaging app's CEO.
Erin Griffith | 5 min read

More From This Topic

WhatsApp Becomes First Messaging App With 1 Billion Users
WhatsApp

WhatsApp Becomes First Messaging App With 1 Billion Users

Its user base has more than doubled since Facebook bought it back in 2014.
David Meyer | 2 min read
Report: Google Is Building a 'Smart' Mobile-Messaging App to Rival Facebook Messenger
Google

Report: Google Is Building a 'Smart' Mobile-Messaging App to Rival Facebook Messenger

The service will reportedly enable people to text each other and use chatbots to search, yes, you guessed it, Google.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Facebook Is Working on a New Ad-Type Called 'Click to Message'
Facebook

Facebook Is Working on a New Ad-Type Called 'Click to Message'

This feature will play a huge role around Pages and could provide vital consumer feedback for businesses.
Jillian D'Onfro | 3 min read
Founders of Humin Release New App That Lets You Share Contact Info by Tapping on Your Phone
Networking

Founders of Humin Release New App That Lets You Share Contact Info by Tapping on Your Phone

The Knock Knock app, out today, allows users to instantly connect with each other in an augmented reality social network.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
The Future of Social Is Messaging Apps, But How Do Brands Fit In?
Messaging Apps

The Future of Social Is Messaging Apps, But How Do Brands Fit In?

The explosion of mobile computing has led to one particularly important outcome for our discussion – chat apps have grown at an even faster pace than mobile.
Brian Honigman | 8 min read
The 3 Smartest Things Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Told Grads
Snapchat

The 3 Smartest Things Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Told Grads

The founder and CEO of mobile app Snapchat spoke at the University of Southern California Marshall undergraduate commencement ceremony. Here's a synopsis of his best thoughts.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Facebook Just Made Communicating With Friends and Clients Even Easier
Facebook

Facebook Just Made Communicating With Friends and Clients Even Easier

Get ready for video calling over Messenger.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion
Valuations

Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion

Slack Valuation More Than Doubles to $2.8 Billion The messaging app just raised $160 million in a new financing round.
Ari Levy | 2 min read
This New Startup Wants to Be Your WhatsApp for Professional Networking
Instant Messaging

This New Startup Wants to Be Your WhatsApp for Professional Networking

Email is taking a back seat to real-time messaging. Caliber says its going to make business communications move faster.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Get Ready for Big Changes to Facebook Messenger and Video
Facebook

Get Ready for Big Changes to Facebook Messenger and Video

Mark Zuckerberg discusses what we can expect during the first day of the company's F8 conference in San Francisco.
Emily Price | 4 min read