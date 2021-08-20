Metaverse

News and Trends

Meta Plans Physical Stores to Showcase Its Virtual- and Augmented-Reality Devices

The company formerly known as Facebook has its eye on building the metaverse.

Amanda Breen

Metaverse

5 Reasons Why NFTs Are The Metaverse's Ideal Revenue Model

These audiences are not just enormous, but they are also likely to differ in fundamental ways from your typical brand consumer.

Tanveer Zafar

Brand Reputation

Facebook To Get a New Name: Report

The speculation comes at a time when the social media giant is facing immense scrutiny over its business practices

Shrabona Ghosh

არჩილ გელაშვილი
Metaverse

The New Wave of Web 3.0 Metaverse Innovations

The metaverse is set to fundamentally change the way we interact with the digital world.

Sarah Austin

ent-o Insider

Why the Time Is Right for Businesses to Start Making the Move to the Metaverse

Metaverses open up entirely new business opportunities for generating revenues and exploring new avenues of promotion, brand imaging and customer retention.

Jennifer Spencer

