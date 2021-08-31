Signing out of account, Standby...
Metaverso
Reportan nueva caída global de Facebook, Instagram y Messenger, las redes sociales de Meta
Usuarios e internautas a nivel mundial están reportando fallas en las redes sociales Facebook, Instagram y Messenger, ahora propiedad de Meta.
What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?
If you have doubts about the fate of your Facebook account now that it has changed its name to Meta, you are not alone.
¿Qué pasará con mi cuenta de Facebook ahora que Mark Zuckerberg anunció Meta?
Si tienes dudas sobre el destino de tu cuenta de Facebook ahora que cambió de nombre a Meta, no eres el único.
Can I already buy Meta shares? Facebook's name change skyrocketed the value of Meta Materials
Facebook's name change to Meta prompted many investors to buy shares in Meta Materials, a Canadian company that has nothing to do with Mark Zuckerberg.
¿Ya puedo comprar acciones de Meta? El cambio de nombre de Facebook disparó el valor de Meta Materials
El cambio de nombre de Facebook a Meta impulsó a muchos inversionistas a comprar acciones de Meta Materials, una empresa canadiense que no tiene nada que ver con Mark Zuckerberg.
Facebook, now Meta, already offers a career and certification in Augmented Reality
If you want to get your badge as a Spark AR Creator with official Facebook certification, you can now study the career in Augmented Reality that Meta now offers.
Facebook, ahora Meta, ya ofrece una carrera y certificación en Realidad Aumentada
Si quieres obtener tu insignia como Creador de Spark AR con certificación oficial de Facebook, ya puedes estudiar la carrera en Realidad Aumentada que ahora ofrece Meta.
Facebook cambiará de nombre para lanzar su metaverso esta semana, afirman reportes
Las redes sociales ya son poco para Mark Zuckerberg y va por algo más grande: su muy anunciado metaverso. Por eso planea cambiar el nombre de Facebook esta misma semana.
A Twitter user compares Zuckeberg's metaverse to a 'dystopian dictatorship' and Jack Dorsey responds
"Narrator ... they said" or a little more literal "Narrator. He was" wrote the CEO and co-founder of Twitter,
Un usuario de Twitter compara el metaverso de Zuckeberg con una 'dictadura distópica' y Jack Dorsey responde
"Narrador… le decían" o un poco más literal "Narrador. Él fue" escribió el CEO y cofundador de Twitter,
Facebook To Change Its Name To Launch Its Metaverse This Week, Reports Say
Social networks are little for Mark Zuckerberg and he's going for something bigger: his much-heralded metaverse. That is why he plans to change the name of Facebook this week.
How to use Facebook Workrooms, the 'virtual office' within Mark Zuckerberg's 'metaverse'
We explain how the new Horizon Workrooms work, the first step in Mark Zuckerberg's 'metaverse' to hold meetings in virtual reality (VR) as if they were in the same office.