Metaverso

Facebook

Reportan nueva caída global de Facebook, Instagram y Messenger, las redes sociales de Meta

Usuarios e internautas a nivel mundial están reportando fallas en las redes sociales Facebook, Instagram y Messenger, ahora propiedad de Meta.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

What will happen to my Facebook account now that Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta?

If you have doubts about the fate of your Facebook account now that it has changed its name to Meta, you are not alone.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

¿Qué pasará con mi cuenta de Facebook ahora que Mark Zuckerberg anunció Meta?

Si tienes dudas sobre el destino de tu cuenta de Facebook ahora que cambió de nombre a Meta, no eres el único.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Can I already buy Meta shares? Facebook's name change skyrocketed the value of Meta Materials

Facebook's name change to Meta prompted many investors to buy shares in Meta Materials, a Canadian company that has nothing to do with Mark Zuckerberg.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

¿Ya puedo comprar acciones de Meta? El cambio de nombre de Facebook disparó el valor de Meta Materials

El cambio de nombre de Facebook a Meta impulsó a muchos inversionistas a comprar acciones de Meta Materials, una empresa canadiense que no tiene nada que ver con Mark Zuckerberg.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Facebook, now Meta, already offers a career and certification in Augmented Reality

If you want to get your badge as a Spark AR Creator with official Facebook certification, you can now study the career in Augmented Reality that Meta now offers.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Facebook, ahora Meta, ya ofrece una carrera y certificación en Realidad Aumentada

Si quieres obtener tu insignia como Creador de Spark AR con certificación oficial de Facebook, ya puedes estudiar la carrera en Realidad Aumentada que ahora ofrece Meta.

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Facebook cambiará de nombre para lanzar su metaverso esta semana, afirman reportes

Las redes sociales ya son poco para Mark Zuckerberg y va por algo más grande: su muy anunciado metaverso. Por eso planea cambiar el nombre de Facebook esta misma semana.

Entrepreneur en Español
Social networks

A Twitter user compares Zuckeberg's metaverse to a 'dystopian dictatorship' and Jack Dorsey responds

"Narrator ... they said" or a little more literal "Narrator. He was" wrote the CEO and co-founder of Twitter,

Entrepreneur en Español
Redes sociales

Un usuario de Twitter compara el metaverso de Zuckeberg con una 'dictadura distópica' y Jack Dorsey responde

"Narrador… le decían" o un poco más literal "Narrador. Él fue" escribió el CEO y cofundador de Twitter,

Entrepreneur en Español
Facebook

Facebook To Change Its Name To Launch Its Metaverse This Week, Reports Say

Social networks are little for Mark Zuckerberg and he's going for something bigger: his much-heralded metaverse. That is why he plans to change the name of Facebook this week.

Entrepreneur en Español
Virtual Reality

How to use Facebook Workrooms, the 'virtual office' within Mark Zuckerberg's 'metaverse'

We explain how the new Horizon Workrooms work, the first step in Mark Zuckerberg's 'metaverse' to hold meetings in virtual reality (VR) as if they were in the same office.

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río