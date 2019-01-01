My Queue

Metrics

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers
Technology

Focus on the outcome, not the output.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Do Your Experiential Marketing Moves Produce Enough ROI?

Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Is Your Company Better Than the Competition? Here's How to Find Out.

To become a market leader, your business needs to set bold goalposts far better than the industry average.
Melissa Powell | 6 min read
What Quantified Self Did for Six-Pack Abs, 'Quantified Business' Can Do for Your Startup

You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Raj Narayanaswamy | 4 min read
Here's How to Calculate What's Working When You're Marketing on Lots of Channels

Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
George Deeb | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Time to Sell Your Business? You'll Need Metrics.
Metrics

Your enthusiasm for what you've built will get buyers excited but they'll need numbers too.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
6 Significant (But Often Overlooked) Mobile Metrics
Mobile

Analyzing these important mobile metrics will allow you to uncover issues with your app early on, as well as roll out improvements with every update.
Kimberly de Silva | 4 min read
Remove the Guesswork From Growth With These 4 Marketing ROI Boosts
Marketing

Don't rely on your gut instinct when it comes to marketing -- the more data you have, the better decisions you and your employees can make.
Jon Brody | 7 min read
5 Ways to Up Your Content-Marketing Game
Content Marketing

Creating quality content is only the beginning.
Tobi Abdulgafar | 5 min read
Decoding the Maze of Metrics in the App Economy
Apps

DAU, MAU, downloads, usage, open rate, retention -- these terms can sound like a foreign language to those new to the app space.
Danielle Levitas | 5 min read
10 Metrics Your Chatbot Should Track to Optimize User Experience
Chatbots

incorporating a chatbot into your marketing campaign can completely change the way you interact with your audiences
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
10 Valuable Entrepreneurial Insights From Y Combinator
Starting a Business

No idea amounts to anything without sound planning and skilled execution.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
It's Time to Evaluate Your Leadership Development Program
Ready For Anything

Measuring individual success and the impact to the organization is critical.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 4 min read
How Google Uses People Analytics to Create a Great Workplace
Ready For Anything

Hint: It's about the people, for the people, and by the people -- and you can translate the big ideas to your much smaller company.
Steffen Maier | 7 min read
3 Lessons From Tim Ferriss About Avoiding Burnout
Tim Ferriss

A chance encounter with the productivity guru yields three priceless insights.
Brian Roberts | 4 min read