Metrics
Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
To become a market leader, your business needs to set bold goalposts far better than the industry average.
You'll find the extra time you need when you start tracking how you're spending your days.
Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
More From This Topic
Metrics
Your enthusiasm for what you've built will get buyers excited but they'll need numbers too.
Mobile
Analyzing these important mobile metrics will allow you to uncover issues with your app early on, as well as roll out improvements with every update.
Marketing
Don't rely on your gut instinct when it comes to marketing -- the more data you have, the better decisions you and your employees can make.
Apps
DAU, MAU, downloads, usage, open rate, retention -- these terms can sound like a foreign language to those new to the app space.
Chatbots
incorporating a chatbot into your marketing campaign can completely change the way you interact with your audiences
Ready For Anything
Measuring individual success and the impact to the organization is critical.
Ready For Anything
Hint: It's about the people, for the people, and by the people -- and you can translate the big ideas to your much smaller company.
Tim Ferriss
A chance encounter with the productivity guru yields three priceless insights.
