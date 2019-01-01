My Queue

metro Los ángeles

Elon Musk ahora va por el metro de Los Ángeles
Elon Musk

Elon Musk ahora va por el metro de Los Ángeles

La empresa de Musk, The Boring Company, dio a conocer un mapa esbozando un nuevo sistema potencial de túneles para Los Ángeles que transportaría automóviles y transporte público.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read