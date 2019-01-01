My Queue

MEVP

Global Fintech Startup TreasuryXpress Closes US$5 Million Funding From MEVP And Others
Startup Financing

TreasuryXpress, an on-demand treasury management solutions provider, has closed a Series B investment of US$5 million from an investor consortium that includes Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), iSME Capital, The Luxury Fund, and others.
Sindhu Hariharan | 3 min read