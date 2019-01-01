My Queue

México lanzamiento

Didi, el 'Uber chino', ya recluta a su equipo en México
Noticias

Didi Chuxing, la competencia china de Uber, Easy y Cabify está preparándose para su llegada a México. En los últimos días ha publicado ocho ofertas de empleo en la red empresarial LinkedIn.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read