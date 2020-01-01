mg motors

MG Motors India Signs Up 6 Startups in Automotive Space for Its 'MG Developer Program & Grant' Initiative
Under the program, the automotive company pays out an undisclosed grant along with providing mentoring from technology experts to the shortlisted startups
Shipra Singh | 2 min read