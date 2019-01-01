My Queue

Michael Bloomberg

Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Other Entrepreneurial Stars Are Auctioning Themselves for Charity
Mentors

Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Other Entrepreneurial Stars Are Auctioning Themselves for Charity

If you've ever wanted to pick the brain of a business mogul, now's your chance. But you're going to have to pay up.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
5 Famous Business Leaders on the Power of Mentorship

5 Famous Business Leaders on the Power of Mentorship

Richard Branson, Robert Herjavec and more share formative experiences that went on to shape their careers.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Styrofoam to Be Banned in New York City Beginning July 1

Styrofoam to Be Banned in New York City Beginning July 1

Starting this summer, Styrofoam takeout containers and packing peanuts will no longer be allowed in the city.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
New York's Top Court Refuses to Reinstate Ban on Large Sodas

New York's Top Court Refuses to Reinstate Ban on Large Sodas

New York City's ban on large sugary drinks, which was blocked by lower courts, has been declared illegal by the state's Supreme Court.
CNBC With AP | 1 min read
Michael Bloomberg to Grads: You May Hate What I Stand For, But Don't Repress Me

Michael Bloomberg to Grads: You May Hate What I Stand For, But Don't Repress Me

The former New York City mayor chastised college students across the country for censoring conservative voices.
Laura Entis | 15+ min read

What New York City's New Mayor Bill de Blasio Will Do for Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

What New York City's New Mayor Bill de Blasio Will Do for Entrepreneurs

A look at the policy changes Bill de Blasio pledged during his campaign that are geared toward small-business owners and entrepreneurs in New York City.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Technology

8 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

Twitter goes public, entrepreneurs unplug in Boulder, New Yorkers vote for a new Mayor, SCORE teaches small biz tips in Detroit, top brand managers meet at Tech Madison Ave, a no BS conference. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 3 min read
Step Aside, San Francisco: New York-Based Companies Expected to Steal the IPO Show
Technology

Step Aside, San Francisco: New York-Based Companies Expected to Steal the IPO Show

As investor appetite improves and the Big Apple's tech scene continues to mature, analysts expect New York City to become a hub of tech IPO activity in coming years.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
A Look at NYC Mayor Bloomberg's Legacy (Interactive Timeline)
Leadership

A Look at NYC Mayor Bloomberg's Legacy (Interactive Timeline)

A timeline of Michael Bloomberg's memorable moments as New York City's mayor.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
New York's Business Community Waxes Sentimental for Its Departing Billionaire
Growth Strategies

New York's Business Community Waxes Sentimental for Its Departing Billionaire

Despite bans on sugary drinks, smoking and trans fats, the 'nanny mayor' is looking a lot better these days.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Mayor Bloomberg's Tenure
Leadership

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of Mayor Bloomberg's Tenure

In their own words, NYC-based entrepreneurs and business owners say what 12 years under the billionaire mayor was like for their companies and what their prognosis is for the city after Bloomberg leaves office at the end of this year.
Diana Ransom | 10 min read
Where New York Mayor Candidates Stand on Business and Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

Where New York Mayor Candidates Stand on Business and Entrepreneurship

From former Congressman Anthony Weiner to Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis and the first openly gay New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the slate of candidates in the Big Apple primary is diverse and opinionated.
Catherine Clifford
10 Inspirational Quotes From Top Entrepreneurial Leaders
Growth Strategies

10 Inspirational Quotes From Top Entrepreneurial Leaders

For those plugging away on their startups on days when everyone else has off, here are a few choice words of wisdom to keep you going strong.
Diana Ransom | 6 min read
9 Famous Entrepreneur Philanthropists
Entrepreneurs

9 Famous Entrepreneur Philanthropists

These big names in business are also among the most generous.
Kara Ohngren Prior