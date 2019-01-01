Michael Bloomberg

Twitter goes public, entrepreneurs unplug in Boulder, New Yorkers vote for a new Mayor, SCORE teaches small biz tips in Detroit, top brand managers meet at Tech Madison Ave, a no BS conference. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
In their own words, NYC-based entrepreneurs and business owners say what 12 years under the billionaire mayor was like for their companies and what their prognosis is for the city after Bloomberg leaves office at the end of this year.
From former Congressman Anthony Weiner to Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis and the first openly gay New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the slate of candidates in the Big Apple primary is diverse and opinionated.