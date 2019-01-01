My Queue

Michael Jackson

How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant
Radicals & Visionaries

Enrico, who died at age 71 on June 1, helped Pepsi rival Coke and dive deeper into the food business.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Smoke and Mirrors: Why We Aren't Seeing More Digital Zombies Like Michael Jackson

The King of Pop's digitized performance at the Billboard Music Awards gave the world a glimpse into a captivating technology that faces serious hurdles, inside and out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read