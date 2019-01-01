My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Michael Jordan

How Did Spike Lee Convince Michael Jordan to Help Fund His Malcolm X Film?
Pitching Investors

How Did Spike Lee Convince Michael Jordan to Help Fund His Malcolm X Film?

He knew a very simple thing about competition.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

12 Motivational Quotes From Michael Jordan

"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships."
Deep Patel | 5 min read
10 Ways Successful People Push Through Adversity

10 Ways Successful People Push Through Adversity

Hard times happen. Getting past them is a mental game you can win.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

8 Quotes on Motivation, Hard Work and More from Basketball Legend Michael Jordan

Check out these inspirational 'Air Jordan' quotes.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
How to Crush Your Competition Like Michael Jordan

How to Crush Your Competition Like Michael Jordan

Jordan's crazy competitive streak made him one of the best athletes ever, but it also had its downsides.
Stone Jordan | 2 min read

More From This Topic

China's Top Court Rules in Michael Jordan's Favor in Trademark Case
Michael Jordan

China's Top Court Rules in Michael Jordan's Favor in Trademark Case

'Chinese consumers deserve to know that Qiaodan Sports and its products have no connection to me.'
Reuters | 2 min read
This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You
Success Strategies

This Is How You Become the Michael Jordan of What Matters to You

Learn how to set the bar high from a man who is driven to be number one.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read