My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Strategy: 'That S--t Doesn't Work All the Time'

Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Strategy: 'That S--t Doesn't Work All the Time'

Obama said the 'lean in' approach for women in the workplace isn't always enough for women.
Sinéad Baker | 2 min read
8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest

8 Michelle Obama Quotes That Will Inspire You to Live Life to the Fullest

The first African American First Lady of the United States can teach you a thing or two about being a leader and helping others along the way.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Michelle Obama on Harnessing Your Power in the Face of Adversity

Michelle Obama on Harnessing Your Power in the Face of Adversity

The former first lady shared her insights at a speaking engagement in Colorado.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read