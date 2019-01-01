My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Microchips

Get Under The Skin: Why Sweden's Citizens Are Opting For Microchip Implants
Technology

Get Under The Skin: Why Sweden's Citizens Are Opting For Microchip Implants

For those with the implants, the chip has replaced the need to carry keys, work IDs, credit cards, and train tickets, among other identity authorizations.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read