Microfunding

How a Grassroots Fund Profits From Looking Beyond the Money
Impact Investing

Harold Rosen and his staff are in the business of helping -- and business is good.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
Online Microlenders Offer Capital to Young Businesses

An eBay merchant quadruples his revenue with help from an online microlender.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Move Over, Kickstarter: Microfunding Sites Target Local Communities

Several new funding sites are emerging to give entrepreneurs and creatives the chance to realize their goals one step -- and one community -- at a time.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read