microinfluence

The Road Ahead for Influencer Marketing: 2018 and Beyond
Influencers

The Road Ahead for Influencer Marketing: 2018 and Beyond

More micro-influencers, bigger budgets and attention to tracking will be the trends moving forward.
Kamiu Lee | 7 min read
How to Run a Micro-Influencer Campaign

How to Run a Micro-Influencer Campaign

Micro-influencers have niche social followings.
Alfred Lua | 14 min read
4 Unconventional Ways to Bring Traffic to Your Site

4 Unconventional Ways to Bring Traffic to Your Site

Following "the road less travelled" by "re-marketing" and turning to micro-influencers can bring more visitors to your site.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
5 Reasons Micro-Influencers Shouldn't Be Ignored

5 Reasons Micro-Influencers Shouldn't Be Ignored

Get better engagement and a more targeted audience while spending less on your marketing budget.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
8 Tips to Create a Successful Influencer Marketing Campaign

8 Tips to Create a Successful Influencer Marketing Campaign

You don't need to pay big bucks to influencers with inflated followings to succeed.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read

More From This Topic

4 Online Marketing Trends With Big Potential to Drive Sales
Internet Marketing

4 Online Marketing Trends With Big Potential to Drive Sales

Ever-better technology combined with the resourcefulness of internet entrepreneurs is creating new tactics for prospering online.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
A Startup's Guide to Micro-influencers
Digital Marketing

A Startup's Guide to Micro-influencers

Who out there will help promote your company, but at a more reasonable price?
Jack Holt | 4 min read