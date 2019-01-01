My Queue

Microloans

The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers
Freelancers

The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers

Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
Amad Ebrahimi | 6 min read
5 Main Reasons Banks Turn Down Small-Business Owners for Loans

5 Main Reasons Banks Turn Down Small-Business Owners for Loans

It was never easy for smaller businesses to get loans when they needed them most and it has only gotten harder since the recession.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Inside PayPal's Microlending Program

Inside PayPal's Microlending Program

Microloans can mean mega profits.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Microloan Startup Brings Banking to the 'Unbanked'

Microloan Startup Brings Banking to the 'Unbanked'

Progreso Financiero combines technology with a culture of financial responsibility to do social good.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
Leadership Lessons From a Corporate Trailblazer Who Has Managed 70,000 Employees

Leadership Lessons From a Corporate Trailblazer Who Has Managed 70,000 Employees

Vicki Escarra started her professional career as a flight attendant and eventually became Delta's first female executive. Today, she heads up a global finance network for entrepreneurs in underprivileged countries around the world. Here's what she's learned along the way.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read

3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions
Startup Financing

3 Startups Offer New 'Microloan' Options for Entrepreneurs With Big Ambitions

Big banks aren't so good with small loans. There are new options available for getting financing with minimal hassle on friendly terms.
Kari Luckett | 4 min read
Raising Money for Your Business? Consider These Tips.
Winning Strategies

Raising Money for Your Business? Consider These Tips.

Being savvy about your time and money can maximize your resources as you bootstrap your business.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
A Mobile Game That Enables Real-World Microlending
Finance

A Mobile Game That Enables Real-World Microlending

Seeds, a free mobile game, lets players build a virtual civilization while microfinancing women entrepreneurs in Kenya.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Online Microlenders Offer Capital to Young Businesses
Finance

Online Microlenders Offer Capital to Young Businesses

An eBay merchant quadruples his revenue with help from an online microlender.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Anonymous Investors Offer a Lending Alternative
Finance

Anonymous Investors Offer a Lending Alternative

On peer-to-peer lending website Prosper, anonymous users raise money from anonymous investors, Kickstarter-style.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
Microloans Make a Macro Difference
Finance

Microloans Make a Macro Difference

A Texas businesswoman fetched the amount she needed to open an eco-friendly pet store
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How to Weigh Your Options When Deciding on Financial Products
Finance

How to Weigh Your Options When Deciding on Financial Products

Household brands like Office Depot, Sam's Club and Google are offering financial products, but are they the way to go for your business?
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps
Growth Strategies

Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps

Here are three reasons why micro-borrowers do better than owners who've borrowed from a traditional bank.
Carol Tice
A Simple Guide to Microloans
Finance

A Simple Guide to Microloans

Need a little cash to grow? The Small Business Administration has microloans to help.
2 min read