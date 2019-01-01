There are no Videos in your queue.
Microloans
Freelancers
Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
It was never easy for smaller businesses to get loans when they needed them most and it has only gotten harder since the recession.
Microloans can mean mega profits.
Progreso Financiero combines technology with a culture of financial responsibility to do social good.
Vicki Escarra started her professional career as a flight attendant and eventually became Delta's first female executive. Today, she heads up a global finance network for entrepreneurs in underprivileged countries around the world. Here's what she's learned along the way.
Startup Financing
Big banks aren't so good with small loans. There are new options available for getting financing with minimal hassle on friendly terms.
Winning Strategies
Being savvy about your time and money can maximize your resources as you bootstrap your business.
Finance
Seeds, a free mobile game, lets players build a virtual civilization while microfinancing women entrepreneurs in Kenya.
Finance
An eBay merchant quadruples his revenue with help from an online microlender.
Finance
On peer-to-peer lending website Prosper, anonymous users raise money from anonymous investors, Kickstarter-style.
Finance
A Texas businesswoman fetched the amount she needed to open an eco-friendly pet store
Finance
Household brands like Office Depot, Sam's Club and Google are offering financial products, but are they the way to go for your business?
Growth Strategies
Here are three reasons why micro-borrowers do better than owners who've borrowed from a traditional bank.
Finance
Need a little cash to grow? The Small Business Administration has microloans to help.
