Micromanagement
Delegation
A little known secret outside the D.C. Beltway is that Congress is primarily run by 25-to-35-year-old congressional staffers.
Distractions are inevitable, so you need a plan for all the common forms they take.
Success requires working daily to improve your skills and your ability to work with others.
Businesses can truly give their workers ownership. "Empowerment" doesn't have to be a token phrase.
Your calendar becomes much more manageable when you stop filling it up with tasks you could delegate or automate.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
Leaders who affirm their team's strengths and potential are rewarded with high performance and overall success.
Ready For Anything
If you're the boss, it could be difficult to tell that you're actually driving employees away.
Ready For Anything
Realizing your responsibility to lead can be scary, but done right, leadership breaks down to communicating, informing and involving your employees, while never micromanaging them.
Generation Z
Leaders who adapt and prepare their businesses and teams to work with Gen Z will thrive -- and build a strong company along the way.
Ready For Anything
Leaders who don't work on themselves aren't in a good position to inspire anybody to work for them.
Ready For Anything
There's no guidebook when you reach the top and not everybody succeeds.
Hiring
Honest conversation with potential employees is crucial.
Ready For Anything
Those people you hired to work in your business? How about you start letting them do their jobs?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
