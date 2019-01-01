My Queue

Micromanagement

The One Thing the Typical Politician Does Far Better Than the Typical Entrepreneur
Delegation

A little known secret outside the D.C. Beltway is that Congress is primarily run by 25-to-35-year-old congressional staffers.
Brian Jones | 4 min read
12 Common Workplace Distractions and How You Can Stay Focused Anyway

Distractions are inevitable, so you need a plan for all the common forms they take.
John Rampton | 12 min read
6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day

Success requires working daily to improve your skills and your ability to work with others.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Empower the Employees Who Will Build an Amazing Culture

Businesses can truly give their workers ownership. "Empowerment" doesn't have to be a token phrase.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Why People Who Schedule Fewer Tasks Get More Done

Your calendar becomes much more manageable when you stop filling it up with tasks you could delegate or automate.
John Rampton | 4 min read

15 Mistakes Successful Leaders Know to Avoid
Ready For Anything

Leaders who affirm their team's strengths and potential are rewarded with high performance and overall success.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The 5 Worst Traits a Business Leader Can Have (Infographic)
Ready For Anything

If you're the boss, it could be difficult to tell that you're actually driving employees away.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
3 Ways Your Company Can Integrate Multiple Generations and Engage Millennials
Ready For Anything

Micromanagement is a no-no.
Arthur Langer | 4 min read
4 Leadership Methods for Empowering Employees and Building Strong Teams
Ready For Anything

Realizing your responsibility to lead can be scary, but done right, leadership breaks down to communicating, informing and involving your employees, while never micromanaging them.
Mike Kappel | 5 min read
5 Ways to Catapult Your Company's Success With Gen Z
Generation Z

Leaders who adapt and prepare their businesses and teams to work with Gen Z will thrive -- and build a strong company along the way.
Steve Robertson | 6 min read
5 Bad Habits You Need to Realize Are Undermining Your Leadership
Ready For Anything

Leaders who don't work on themselves aren't in a good position to inspire anybody to work for them.
Angela Ruth | 7 min read
6 Challenges Awaiting You When Finally You Become CEO
Ready For Anything

There's no guidebook when you reach the top and not everybody succeeds.
Joel Trammell | 5 min read
4 Mistakes Determined Entrepreneurs Never Make Twice
Business Mistakes

Learn your lesson the first time.
Daniel Marlin | 5 min read
5 Tips to Manage an Effective Team for Your Business
Hiring

Honest conversation with potential employees is crucial.
Jennifer Spencer | 6 min read
Decrease Your Stress by Letting Your Team Share the Weight
Ready For Anything

Those people you hired to work in your business? How about you start letting them do their jobs?
Beth Miller | 4 min read