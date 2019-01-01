My Queue

Micromanaging

The Hard Truths to Tell Yourself About Delegating Responsibility
The Hard Truths to Tell Yourself About Delegating Responsibility

Offloading tasks and responsibilities is sometimes just the right move -- but done prematurely or unwisely, it can be an unmitigated disaster.
Gideon Kimbrell | 6 min read
As a Franchisee, You Can't Be the Investor AND the Manager and Still Be Successful

As a Franchisee, You Can't Be the Investor AND the Manager and Still Be Successful

Delegate everything. Then delegate some more.
Aaron Bakken | 7 min read
It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale

It's Not Micromanaging If You Do It Without Killing Morale

Hands-on leadership isn't easy. But you can see your vision all the way through without discouraging your team.
Daniel Neiditch | 7 min read
How to Avoid Micromanaging

How to Avoid Micromanaging

As 38 Special advised, 'hold on loosely.'
Christopher Hann | 2 min read
Quiz: Are You a Micromanager? (Infographic)

Quiz: Are You a Micromanager? (Infographic)

Find out if you're the dreaded control freak boss bullying your office, in 10 quick and very telling questions.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows
Managing Employees

5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows

The best managers strive to keep their employees engaged by giving them the support they seek.
Raphael Crawford-Marks | 5 min read