Microsoft Office

Become Your Office's Excel Master with These $40 Bootcamp Courses
Become Your Office's Excel Master with These $40 Bootcamp Courses

Knowing how to use the spreadsheet program is crucial in today's job market.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Microsoft Adds Read Aloud Feature to Word

Microsoft Adds Read Aloud Feature to Word

Have documents read back to you with simultaneous word highlighting to help find errors and better support users with learning disabilities.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
4 Technology Solutions Every Growing Business Needs to Consider

4 Technology Solutions Every Growing Business Needs to Consider

Tech tools make it easy to talk with your team and customers. How well you communicate is still up to you.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Microsoft Posts Record Loss as It Writes Down Nokia

Microsoft Posts Record Loss as It Writes Down Nokia

Also, demand fell for its Windows operating system.
Reuters | 2 min read
From a Legal Standpoint, Should You Go With Google Docs or Office Online?

From a Legal Standpoint, Should You Go With Google Docs or Office Online?

Forget the features list and ease of use. There are some serious implications to consider with the companies privacy policies.
Sarah Austin | 5 min read

Microsoft Releases 'Delve,' A Productivity-Aimed Office Assistant
Microsoft Releases 'Delve,' A Productivity-Aimed Office Assistant

Users of Office 365 have been waiting for Delve, which was previously referred to as 'Oslo.'
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Downloading Office for iPad? Get the Right Subscription for You.
Downloading Office for iPad? Get the Right Subscription for You.

There are many tiers to Microsoft's office suite. Know which one is best suited for your company.
Tim Hegedus | 4 min read
4 Ways the 'New' Microsoft Is Dramatically Different From the 'Old' Microsoft
4 Ways the 'New' Microsoft Is Dramatically Different From the 'Old' Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who took the reins two months ago, isn't wasting any time helping Microsoft play some serious catch-up.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office
Hey, iPad Users: You Can Finally Download Microsoft Office

Office for iPad now available in the Apple store
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read